Iran publishes 14-point conflict settlement memorandum with US

A memorandum aimed at settling the conflict between the United States and Iran consists of 14 points, the Mehr news agency reported.

Ultimately, Iran wants to separate the issues of Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz from wider negotiations about its nuclear and ballistic missiles programmes, among other things.

For now, it wants a “permanent and immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon”, and a U.S. commitment not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs.

It has proposed the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz “with Iranian arrangements” within 30 days, and a complete removal of the U.S. naval blockade.

Mehr news agency also reported that Iran wants all sanctions on the sale of its oil to be lifted and all frozen Iranian assets to be released.

It then proposes a 60-day negotiation period to reach a final agreement about nuclear and other deeper issues, although Tehran has reiterated its commitment not to produce nuclear weapons in the draft.

Discussions about Iran’s missile programme and support for its regional allies, like Hezbollah, “have been definitively removed from the agenda” for this initial agreement, Mehr reported.