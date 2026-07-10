Iran ready for full-scale defense if US violates agreements - Ghalibaf

Iran is ready to defend itself if the United States breaches the agreements, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"I think only those who are prepared for a war can engage in talks with the U.S. That is why we have never stopped preparing to defend our country. As soon as the Americans violate the agreements, we will be ready for a full-scale defense," Ghalibaf said.

He stressed that ending the war is "a priority for all countries," but "this conflict will never end with Iran’s surrender."

Overnight to Wednesday, the U.S. launched a series of powerful strikes against Iran. The U.S. Central Command claimed it had been done in response to Iran’s actions against commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran struck U.S. bases in Bahrain and Kuwait and accused Washington of violating the memorandum of understanding.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said he doesn’t know if the situation around Iran could escalate to a full-scale armed conflict, but noted that the U.S. has a lot of ways to win.