Iran ready to assist in resolving conflict with Houthis

Iran is ready to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the conflict between the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) and Saudi Arabia if they make such a request, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been ready to provide good services to facilitate the cessation of hostilities and remains ready, at the request of both sides, to use all its capabilities for this purpose," Esmaeil Baghaei said.

He noted the need to resolve the disagreements between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis through dialogue and diplomacy. According to him, the events of the past 12 years shown that external interference, military methods, and blockades do not allow the Yemeni problem to be solved. Baghaei also rejected claims about Tehran’s involvement in the Ansar Allah attacks on Saudi Arabia.

"The armed forces of Yemen (the Houthis) are acting based on their own interests and assessments," the diplomat said, adding that Iran does not consider further escalation beneficial for any of the parties.

According to Baghaei, the settlement requires respect for Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, an end to interference in its internal affairs and the lifting of the air and sea blockade.