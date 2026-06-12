Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium - Araghchi

Iran insists that the only acceptable way of dealing with its highly enriched uranium will be diluting it within Iranian territory, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said.

According to Araghchi, negotiations will proceed in two stages.

The first involves signing the memorandum of understanding, while the second would consist of negotiations on a final agreement. He said issues related to sanctions relief, uranium enrichment, Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, and a reconstruction fund for Iran would be addressed during stage two.

Araghchi said the nuclear issue was moved to stage two because the demands presented by the other side in stage one were “not acceptable.”

According to him, the stage two negotiations are expected to last 60 days, although the period could be extended if both sides are satisfied with the progress achieved.

The diplomat said if the commitments in the memorandum are not implemented, Iran would not move to stage two of the negotiations.