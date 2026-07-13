Trump vows to strike Natanz nuclear facility once again

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. could soon attack Pickaxe Mountain in Iran as American forces launched a new round of strikes against the country.

“Pickaxe is a possible target for a nice big fat shot right near the front door. We’re going to take out Pickaxe Mountain. Tell the Iranians to be ​ready,” Trump said.

He added that while the U.S. sees “no activity” at the heavily fortified site that hosts two deeply buried tunnel complexes, Washington will “probably give Pickaxe a shot relatively soon.”

Pickaxe Mountain is ​a heavily fortified site that hosts two deeply buried tunnel complexes. Located near Iran’s damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility in the Zagros Mountains, Pickaxe was not among the three nuclear sites targeted by the U.S. military in June 2025.