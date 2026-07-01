Iran rejects IAEA access to bombed nuclear sites

Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iran will grant no access to IAEA inspectors beyond what has been authorized by the Supreme National Security Council.

"We will grant the IAEA no access beyond what has been authorized by the Supreme National Security Council," Ghalibaf said.

He noted that it is not true that inspectors will be allowed to access Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

“Currently, inspectors only have access to two locations: Bushehr power plant and Tehran reactor,” Ghalibaf said.

The statement comes after reports that Iran had granted IAEA access to sites bombed during the U.S.‑Israeli strikes in February - a claim Ghalibaf dismissed as false.