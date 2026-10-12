Iran sets priorities in confrontation with US

Iran is more concerned with countering sanctions and economic pressure right now than with armed confrontation, Speaker of the Majlis, the Islamic Republic’s unicameral parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"Today, economic warfare is more important than military confrontation or cyber warfare," Ghalibaf said.

In his view, economic pressure is "the main axis of the war against Iran, and the main task of the country’s authorities is to make the right decisions and ensure stable state governance."

The speaker of the Iranian parliament noted that both the government and the parliament are trying to cope with the situation."

"At present," he added, "the most important priority in our decision-making is the well-being of Iranians and the armed forces."

According to Ghalibaf, "the state must ensure that the normal living conditions of the population are the last sphere to suffer from the pressure of war and the sanctions imposed against Iran."