The captain of a tanker reported an explosion near the vessel 50 nautical miles west of Dubai in the Persian Gulf, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said early Thursday.

The captain attributed the blast to an unidentified projectile. All crew members were safe and accounted for, and no damage to the tanker or environmental impact was reported, the agency said.

UKMTO classified the incident as “suspicious activity” and advised ships in the area to proceed with caution while authorities investigate.