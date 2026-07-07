Iran suspends talks with US - source

Iranian authorities have decided to temporarily suspend talks with Washington aimed at reaching a final settlement, a high-ranking Iranian source has told TASS.

"Due to direct threats against the Iranian people by the US President and Washington's repeated violations of its obligations, Iran has suspended talks on concluding a final agreement with the US",

the source said.

The source warned that any new US military action would face a more decisive and serious response from Tehran.

According to the source, the US has violated its obligations under the paragraph 5 of the Islamabad Agreement, specifically by attempting to establish a non-Iranian transit route in the Strait of Hormuz for defense purposes. Tehran objected and refused to grant transit permission through unsafe non-Iranian routes.

In addition, the source noted, the US attacked Iran's southern islands, prompting Iran to launch serious counterattacks against US positions in the region.