Iran targets US military infrastructure in Kuwait, Bahrain

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it struck U.S. military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to fresh American strikes, in a statement carried by state television IRIB.

The IRGC says it struck “key infrastructure and facilities” at U.S. bases in Arifjan and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait, and Juffair and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain with missiles and drones.

It also warns its responses will expand to other bases across the region if U.S. attacks are repeated.