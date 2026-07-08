Iran targets US military infrastructure in Kuwait, Bahrain

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it struck U.S. military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to fresh American strikes, in a statement carried by state television IRIB.
The IRGC says it struck “key infrastructure and facilities” at U.S. bases in Arifjan and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait, and Juffair and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain with missiles and drones.
It also warns its responses will expand to other bases across the region if U.S. attacks are repeated.
"In the first stage of retaliatory measures against the American treaty-breakers, the warriors of the IRGC's naval and aerospace forces, in a joint missile and drone operation, struck key infrastructure and facilities at two U.S. bases in Arifan and Ali al-Salem in Kuwait, and Jafair and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain, just hours after the enemy's attacks and in various locations across the country," the statement said.