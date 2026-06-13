Iran to continue dialogue with US - Pezehskian

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has decided to continue dialogue with the United States on settling their conflict amid Israel’s renewed strikes on Lebanon, Iranian President Masoud Pezehskian said.

"The Supreme National Security Council has come to the conclusion that the course toward talks should be continued," Pezehskian said.

He noted that although many media outlets are citing former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as saying that talks with the United States are inadmissible, Khamenei instructed him in a personal conversation once "to continue talks on decent conditions."

According to the head of state, Tehran has managed to restore good relations with its neighbors, despite the recent developments.