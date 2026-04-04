Iran to impose Strait of Hormuz transit fees even for friendly countries - media

Authorities in Tehran will require vessels from all countries, including those with friendly ties to Iran, to pay transit fees for passing through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Nour News, which cited an informed source.

"The issuance of permits for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly countries will be carried out solely upon payment of security provision fees, and no country will be exempt from this requirement",

Nour News reports.

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharib-Abadi informed Sputnik that new regulations were being prepared, establishing clear rules for passage for both military and commercial vessels.

Iran is currently working on a joint protocol with Oman. The document will address the responsibilities of both coastal states for ensuring safe transit.

The new framework also includes the development of strict responsibility standards and obligations for flag states and shipowners, the report added.