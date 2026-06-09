Iran to leave no US attack unanswered - Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi threatend the United States after the U.S. carried out retaliatory strikes in Iran over the downing of a military helicopter.

He called on the United States to withdraw its forces from the Middle East.

"Our powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered. Leave our region if you want to be safe. History of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders," Araghchi said.

Earlier, the US Central Command reported a series of strikes on Iran following the downing of a U.S. Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted U.S. bases in the Middle East.