Iran to maintain its position on nuclear issue - Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has reaffirmed that Tehran will remain firm on the nuclear issue and will reject any proposals that contradict his vision.

"However, it is clear that personal negotiations that may take place in the future will not mean accepting the enemy's position",

Khamenei said.

According to Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran will not agree to excessive US demands.

The two sides are scheduled to meet in Switzerland on June 19, following the signing of a memorandum that serves as a starting point for the peace process.