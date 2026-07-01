Iran to negotiate electricity imports from Turkey

Iran intends to hold preliminary talks on importing electricity from Türkiye due to damage sustained by power plants that supplied electricity to petrochemical plants during the war, Iran's Deputy Minister of Energy and Executive Director of the Iranian Electricity Generation, Transmission, and Distribution Company (TAVANIR) Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said.

"A preliminary plan has been drawn up in this regard, and if an agreement is reached with Türkiye, Iran will supply electricity to petrochemical plants by importing it from Türkiye with the participation of the private sector,'' Mashhadi said.

Technical frameworks exist between the two countries. Currently, there is a modern “back-to-back” power substation at the border, and the issue of transmitting 450 megawatts of electricity via the Van-Hoi power line is on the agenda, Trend reported.

The deputy minister said that this plan is still in its initial stages.