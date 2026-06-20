Iranian Foreign Ministry outlines goals of Bürgenstock talks

Official Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei reported on social media that the talks between the USA and Iran will focus on implementing specific articles of the ceasefire memorandum.

"According to Article 13 of the memorandum of understanding, the commencement of negotiations on a final agreement is contingent on the implementation of Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11. Without the implementation of these provisions, particularly Article 1 (ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon), it is impossible to proceed to the final agreement negotiations stage. Today's talks are focused on the implementation of the aforementioned articles, particularly Article 1",

Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Baghaei added that the meeting would also address the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil and the unfreezing of the Islamic Republic's assets.

"(The talks – editor's note) are also focused on considering measures envisaged for the implementation of Articles 10 (the issue of Iranian oil exports) and 11 (the unfreezing of frozen Iranian assets)",

Esmaeil Baghaei added.

The technical negotiations are scheduled to begin today in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, and are expected to be held behind closed doors, with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar also present.