Iranian Red Crescent Society to receive helicopters from Russia

Russian Helicopters will deliver 21 helicopters to Iran to support the operations of the country's Red Crescent Society, the company's press service announced.

The agreement to supply 21 Mi-171 helicopters to the Iranian Red Crescent Society was signed between the Rostec subsidiary and the Islamic Republic.

"Today, documents were signed for the supply of 21 helicopters to the National Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the first of which are scheduled to be delivered to the customer in 2027",

the company said in a statement.

According to the official release, the helicopters will be used for medical missions and to enhance the quality of socially significant healthcare services.

Russian Helicopters Director Nikolai Kolesov spoke about the company's long-term partnership with Iran.

According to Kolesov, dozens of civilian helicopters are already operated in Iran and are used to provide essential social services.