Iranian president congratulates Vladimir Putin on Russia Day

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia Day, which is celebrated today, June 12.

Today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Russia Day, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reports.

In his congratulatory telegram, the Iranian president expressed confidence that the Russian-Iranian strategic partnership, which has been implemented over the past year in many areas at the regional and international levels, will develop through joint efforts across all areas for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

The holiday was originally called the Day of the Adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Federation. It was established by decree of Russian President Boris Yeltsin in 1994. Since 2002, it has been known as Russia Day.