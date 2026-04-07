Israel agrees to truce with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the U.S.-Iran ceasefire while maintaining that it did not cover Lebanon, The Times of Israel reported.

Several hours after Trump’s initial announcement, Netanyahu’s office issued a statement welcoming the ceasefire, while stressing that it does not cover Lebanon despite Pakistani mediators’ claims to the contrary.

“Israel supports President Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the U.S., Israel and countries in the region,” the statement reads.

According to the office, Israel also supports the U.S. effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran’s Arab neighbors and the world.

“The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel and Israel’s regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations," the statement added.