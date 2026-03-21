Israel announces prolonged military action against Iran and Hezbollah

The Israeli military said that fighting against Iran and Hezbollah was expected to last "weeks," as the war entered its 24th day.

Israel’s strikes against Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group are expected to continue for several more weeks, Israeli army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said.

"Weeks of fighting against Iran and Hezbollah are expected," Effie Defrin said.

According to him, Israel's air force is operating relentlessly. He added that since the start of the joint campaign with the U.S. on February 28, Israel had dropped more than 10,000 munitions on "thousands of targets" across Iran.