Israel declares nuclear threat from Iran eliminated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran had removed the "immediate existential threat" to the Jewish state.

According to him, Israel could otherwise have faced a catastrophe on the scale of the Holocaust involving the use of nuclear weapons.

The Israeli PM believes that Iran planned to destroy Israel with thousands of ballistic missiles.

"But that didn’t happen, because together with our great friend, the United States, we crushed the Iranian regime’s destructive machine before it could do any damage. We eliminated this immediate existential threat," Netanyahu said.

The U.S. and Israel carried out a military operation against Iran on February 28. Iran and the U.S. held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements.