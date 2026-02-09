Israel eliminates Hezbollah commander

A Hezbollah artillery commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon this morning, the IDF reported.

According to the IDF, the strike in Yanouh killed Ahmad Ali Salami, who served as an artillery commander in Hezbollah.

The military said Salami recently was working to restore the group’s artillery infrastructure “from within the civilian population in Lebanon.” His actions were a violation of the ceasefire, the army said.

“The IDF is aware of the claim that uninvolved civilians were killed,” the military said.

The IDF says it took steps to mitigate civilian harm, and that it “regrets any harm to uninvolved civilians and operates to minimize harm as much as possible.”

The incident is under review, the military added.