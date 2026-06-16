Israel fears Iran may use 60 days of US talks to fast-track nuclear program

Israel fears Iran will use the reported 60-day nuclear negotiation period with the United States as part of the emerging memorandum of understanding to advance its nuclear program and make progress towards developing a nuclear weapon, Channel 12 reports, citing senior Israeli officials.

According to the report, Israel assesses that Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has no intention of reaching a final nuclear agreement and approved the MOU primarily to open up the Strait of Hormuz and secure economic relief for the regime.

Israeli defense officials reportedly warn the government that Tehran “will drag out the process, and the 60 days of negotiation will turn into much more.”

One senior Israeli official tells the network it would be surprising if Iran did not use “all its efforts and tricks to shorten the timeline to nuclear breakout under the cover of negotiations.”