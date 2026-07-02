Israel ready to wage independent war with Iran

Israel must be prepared to fight a war with Iran on its own, Defense Minister Israel Katz has said, stressing that the country's military must be able to eliminate any threat.

"The General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces must be prepared to launch an independent Israeli strike against Iran if necessary, to eliminate any threats",

Katz said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The minister timed his remarks to mark 1,000 days since the October 7, 2023 invasion of Israel by the militant group Hamas.

Katz also noted that during the recent armed conflict, Israel managed to eliminate most of Iran's leadership and damage the Islamic Republic's strategic capabilities.

Earlier this week, the Defense Minister outlined the circumstances under which war with Iran could resume. According to him, hostilities could reignite if US President Donald Trump becomes convinced that further negotiations are pointless. Katz also said a new war would break out if Iran launches attacks on Israel again.