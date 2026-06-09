Israel says strikes on Iran was preparation for more severe blow

The Israeli army is fully ready to resume operations in Iran, Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said.

According to him, the IDF maintains immediate readiness and preparedness to resume operations in Iran.

"The strike we carried out in Iran was preparation for a much more significant and severe blow. We are prepared to return and deliver another severe and far-reaching strike against Iran," Zamir said.

On June 6, Israel delivered massive strikes on the Lebanese southern Nabatieh province and the Western Beqaa District, and on a Hezbollah facility in a Beirut neighborhood on June 7.

On June 7, Iran launched missile attacks on northern Israel, as it said, in response to Israel’s operations in Lebanon. Overnight to June 8, Israel delivered a retaliatory strike against Iran, targeting military facilities in the country’s western and central parts.