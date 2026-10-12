Israeli prime minister warns of threat of attack on country ahead of elections

Israel could come under attack in the near future, Netanyahu said. He emphasized that the Israeli military is prepared for any scenario.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that there is a threat of an attack on Israel ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27.

He noted that the country's military is ready for any scenario, including on the Palestinian front.

"Warnings are coming in; that is true. Our enemies are considering testing us in these days ahead of the elections. I warn them that we are prepared for all scenarios, including what is called a reversal of the guns,”

– the Israeli prime minister said.

He emphasized that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) command had presented him and the Defense Minister with a "tough and decisive plan" to respond to such a scenario.