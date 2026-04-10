Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office submits indictment against Israeli government

Istanbul prosecutors completed their investigation into the Israeli Cabinet of Ministers for crimes against humanity and genocide in the Gaza Strip: they proposed life sentences for both Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu and the heads of the security forces.

Today, the Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office, which issued arrest warrants for the Israeli Prime Minister and his ministers 5 months ago, submitted indictments to the court proposing life sentences for those arrested in absentia.

These include Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, the heads of several ministries, including Israel Katz (Ministry of Defense) and Itamar Ben-Gvir (Ministry of National Security), and IDF Chief of General Staff Eyal Zamir. In total, Istanbul prosecutors want to imprison for life 35 members of the Israeli leadership.