Kavelashvili meets with Vucic

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili held a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, during which Tbilisi expressed interest in developing ties with the Western Balkans.

According to Kavelashvili, Georgia is a key segment of the Middle Corridor route, and that strengthening ties with Balkan nations will help form a basis for closer Europe-Asia cooperation.

The two leaders also discussed global and regional issues, emphasizing the importance of efforts to maintain peace and stability.

The Georgian president reaffirmed Tbilisi's commitment to working toward stability in the South Caucasus.