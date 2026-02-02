Kazakhstan aims to double trade with Vietnam

Kazakhstan has set a goal to double its mutual trade turnover with Vietnam in 2026, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said during his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Hoa Binh.

Kazakhstan in 2025 exported over 15,000 tons of wheat to Vietnam for the first time in eight years. Last year, Kazakhstan launched its first direct combined shipments of Kazakh grain using multimodal logistics, which helped reduce delivery time and costs.

According to the ministry, the potential for expanding exports to Vietnam includes flour, meat and dairy products, and oilseeds.

In this context, Kazakhstan proposed to expedite the approval of the Veterinary Cooperation Agreement and sign it during the second meeting of the Agriculture Subcommittee.