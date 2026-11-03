Kazakhstan seeks Russia's approval to resume oil supplies via Druzhba

Kazakhstan has sent an official request to Russia regarding the resumption of Kazakh oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.

"I personally handed over the official request. The Kazakh side is awaiting a response from the Russian side regarding the resumption of supplies. We have the technical capability to do so," Akkenzhenov said.

Kazakh oil supplies via the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline along the Atyrau-Samara-Schwedt route have been suspended since May 1. The Russian side attributed the suspension to technical restrictions and infrastructure problems along the transit section running through Russia.