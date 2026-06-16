Kazan hosts Russia-ASEAN business forum

The anniversary Russia-ASEAN summit, marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations, begins in Kazan on June 17-18, hosted by President Vladimir Putin. Invitations were sent to 14 delegations from ASEAN members and partners, with over 8,000 guests expected.

A Russia-ASEAN Business Forum will take place on June 17 at the Bashir Rameev IT Park, focusing on trade, investment, IT, AI, energy, transport, and food security, as well as cooperation within the EAEU-ASEAN framework.

Energy demand in the ASEAN countries continues to grow, and the region is interested in energy supplies and technologies from Russia, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said at the opening of the forum.

"Our energy needs in ASEAN continue to grow. This means that we need a highly developed and diversified supply chain. Russia has enormous experience in electricity generation and energy supplies," Kao Kim Hourn said.

According to him, ASEAN seeks to develop cooperation with Russian businesses in LNG supplies, the creation of energy networks, and the modernization of existing systems.