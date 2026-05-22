Georgia plans to celebrate 1700th anniversary of Christianity in style

Tbilisi will allocate over 5 mln lari to celebrate the 1700th anniversary of the adoption of Christianity. Celebrations will continue throughout the summer.

The Georgian government will allocate 5.3 mln lari (approximately $2 mln) for events commemorating the 1700th anniversary of the adoption of Christianity. The funds will be used for cultural and educational programs.

Celebrations in the country will start on May 26 – Georgia's Independence Day.

Large-scale events will continue until Svetitskhovloba, celebrated on October 14.

The organization of the events will be entrusted to government agencies, the Georgian Orthodox Church will also be involved in the process.