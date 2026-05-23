Tehran deal nearly agreed on - Trump

The USA has nearly finalized a deal with Iran, President Donald Trump wrote on his social media pages, adding that final details are currently under discussion.

"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed",

Donald Trump said.

Trump also announced that the deal includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The final details are expected to be announced soon.

The president added that he had discussed the situation surrounding Iran and "everything related to the memorandum of understanding concerning peace" with representatives of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain.

Earlier, the US leader stated that the final agreement would prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons