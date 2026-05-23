Three players left Qarabag

Azerbaijani football club Qarabag has parted ways with three players — Emmanuel Addai, Ramil Sheydayev, and Sami Mmaee — as the Aghdam-based team begins forming its squad for the upcoming season.

Forward Ramil Sheydayev, who joined the club last fall, failed to secure a regular spot in the lineup. Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Addai made approximately 40 appearances for Qarabag over two years, scoring once against Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Moroccan player Sami Mmae will return to Dinamo Zagreb after his loan agreement expired, having played just three matches for Qarabag.