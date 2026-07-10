Khankendi hotel opens in Khankendi

One of the final stages of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur was the opening of a new hotel in the city of Khankendi.

This evening, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Khankendi as part of his visit to the liberated territories. He previously laid the foundation for the Khakarichay reservoir in Lachin, opened the composer Sadigjan House Museum in Shusha, and met with residents of the villages of Kichik Galaderesi (Shusha District) and Guzeykhirman (Khojavend District). In Khankendi, Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening ceremony of the eponymous Khankendi Hotel.

The four-story Khankendi Hotel has 101 rooms, including two executive suites, three deluxe suites, and 4 superior rooms. The remaining 92 rooms are deluxe. It is designed for 236 guests. The hotel also has a café, restaurant and gym.