Vestnik Kavkaza

Largest Saudi oil shipment in four months transits Hormuz

Largest Saudi oil shipment in four months transits Hormuz
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Four Saudi Arabian oil supertankers have transited the Strait of Hormuz carrying the largest crude shipment since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran, Bloomberg reported.

The Bahri supertankers, which departed from the port of Ras Tanura, passed through the strait on July 2 and reached the Gulf of Oman with a combined load of 8 million barrels of oil.

Commercial shipping through the strait had been largely halted since February 28 due to the conflict. Traffic gradually resumed after a US-Iran memorandum of understanding was signed in June.

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