Largest Saudi oil shipment in four months transits Hormuz

Four Saudi Arabian oil supertankers have transited the Strait of Hormuz carrying the largest crude shipment since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran, Bloomberg reported.

The Bahri supertankers, which departed from the port of Ras Tanura, passed through the strait on July 2 and reached the Gulf of Oman with a combined load of 8 million barrels of oil.

Commercial shipping through the strait had been largely halted since February 28 due to the conflict. Traffic gradually resumed after a US-Iran memorandum of understanding was signed in June.