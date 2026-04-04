Laser lighting to be installed on highways in Kazakhstan

Laser lighting is being introduced in Kazakhstan to enhance road safety, with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Transport jointly implementing the project.

The system has already begun testing on national roads, including the Astana-Karaganda-Almaty highway, Sputnik Kazakhstan reported.

"The system is being used for the first time in Kazakhstan and is located on the Karaganda-Balkhash section: 11 lasers have been installed on 7 arches",

the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs' press service stated.

The ministry explained that the laser lighting will help drivers navigate in adverse weather conditions and reduce the risk of falling asleep at the wheel, which in turn is expected to lower the number of accidents.

Last year, the number of road accidents in Kazakhstan increased by 14.4%, while road fatalities decreased by nearly 10% over the same period, according to previous reports from the Ministry of Health.