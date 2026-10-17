Lavrov arrives in Bahrain

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Bahrain to take part in the ninth round of the Russia– Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strategic dialogue.

According to the Foreign Ministry, foreign ministers will discuss pressing regional issues, including Persian Gulf tensions stemming from the Iran–US conflict and the conflict between Yemen's Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

Lavrov intends to discuss with counterparts the prospects for strengthening partnership in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Sergey Lavrov also has a series of bilateral meetings planned on the sidelines, and is set to visit Tehran for talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.