Vestnik Kavkaza

Lavrov to lead Russian delegation at G20 meeting in Atlanta

Lavrov to lead Russian delegation at G20 meeting in Atlanta
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta on October 30-31, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"As you know, the Russian foreign minister will lead our delegation at the Group of Twenty foreign ministers’ meeting," Maria Zakharova said.

The spokesperson recalled that the G20 is currently under the U.S. presidency, and a ministerial meeting in this format will take place in Atlanta on October 30-31

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