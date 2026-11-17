Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar vowed to take countermeasures against Britain after it sanctioned companies involved in settlement expansion in the West Bank.

The FM said his government was considering a range of responses and called the sanctions a "hostile act."

He claimed the sanctions targeted law-abiding private companies. Saar also said Israel would consider new ways to support illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

On Tuesday, the British Foreign Office announced sanctions against eight construction and property development companies, saying the measures would disrupt financing for further illegal settlement construction.

The sanctions were announced ahead of the final bidding deadlines for the E1 settlement project near occupied East Jerusalem, which Britain says threatens the viability of a two-state solution.