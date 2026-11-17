U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he does not believe there is an imminent threat of an attack on Washington, DC, dismissing concerns following a CNN report about an alleged Iranian plot targeting the U.S. capital.

Rubio said U.S. authorities routinely monitor potential threats against the country but stressed that most intelligence leads received each day are not considered credible.

Asked whether he was concerned about an imminent attack on Washington, Rubio responded: “I am not. But again, we're concerned every day about anything that threatens our country ... I don't think there's any imminent threat."

The secretary of state added that the administration continued to monitor potential security threats but did not believe the reported information indicated an immediate danger.

CNN, citing sources, reported on Monday that U.S. intelligence indicated Tehran ​was developing plans to potentially ​detonate a dirty ⁠bomb in the U.S. capital.

Iran's foreign ministry denied the allegations on ​Tuesday, calling them "baseless."