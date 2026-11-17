U.S. fighter jets struck a site on Iran’s Qeshm Island from which Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had launched missiles, Axios reported, citing a U.S. military official.

"Earlier today, U.S. fighter aircraft used precision munitions to strike an IRGC missile launch site on Qeshm Island in self-defense. The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting U.S. personnel and assets," the report reads.

Iran’s Fars News Agency earlier reported several explosions northwest of Qeshm. Deputy Governor of Hormozgan Province for political, security, and social affairs Ahmad Nafisi said that a strike by the US military on multiple sites near Iran's Qeshm Island on Tuesday did not result in any damage to residential, commercial, or infrastructure facilities. He noted that the situation on Qeshm was under control and that all emergency and rescue services, public service providers and local authorities were on full alert.