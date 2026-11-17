The U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations has recommended allocating $265 million for demining programs in several countries, including Azerbaijan, according to the explanatory statement accompanying the bill on funding the U.S. Department of State for fiscal year 2027, published on the U.S. Senate website.

"The U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations recommends not less than $265,000,000 for Conventional Weapons Destruction programs, including for demining and unexploded ordnance clearance programs in Angola, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Laos, Pacific Islands Countries (PICs), Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe," the explanatory statement reads.