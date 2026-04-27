Law on Strait of Hormuz to be adopted in Iran

The law on the new order of passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be adopted immediately after the resumption of the work of the Iranian parliament, member of the Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy of the Majlis (Parliament) Alaeddin Boroujerdi said.

"Many meetings were held to consider the legal and international aspects of the Strait of Hormuz Security Plan. This plan will be adopted as a binding law immediately after the opening of parliament and sent to the government for implementation," Boroujerdi said.

He noted that every vessel passing through the strait will be required to use Iranian insurance platforms and pay transit service fees as well as environmental charges.

The official added that the Central Bank of Iran has opened four special accounts in Iranian rials, yuan, dollars and euros to collect fees for the passage through the Strait of Hormuz, but after the introduction of the digital currency infrastructure, it will be mandatory to make payments in rials.