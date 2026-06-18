Lebanon prevented launch of US-Iran talks

A ceremony to sign the US-Iran memorandum and a new round of nuclear talks had been scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland, but US Vice President J.D. Vance called off his trip. According to Axios journalist Barak Ravid, Iran's stance on Lebanon prompted the move.

Vance's Spokesperson had earlier said the Vice President would not travel to Switzerland for the ceremony and technical discussions. Citing a US official, Ravid said the postponement stemmed from Iranian demands regarding Lebanon.

Iran had previously made clear that it would consider any further Israeli strikes on Lebanon as a violation of the US-Iran memorandum.

Vance later confirmed that the signing ceremony has been rescheduled for June 20-21, adding that the date largely depends on Tehran.