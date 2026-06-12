Main gas pipeline damaged by explosion restored in Dagestan

The Mozdok-Kazimagomed gas pipeline has been restored in Dagestan. Earlier, an explosion damaged one section of the pipeline.

Dagestan authorities repaired the Mozdok-Kazimagomed main gas pipeline damaged by the explosion.

"Emergency restoration work on the Mozdok-Kazimagomed main gas pipeline is over. Gazprom Transgaz Makhachkala completed the work within the previously scheduled timeframe. The company's specialists determined a three-day period on-site, and the deadline was met. The system is currently filled with gas,”

– Acting Ministry of Energy of Dagestan Marat Shikhaliev informed.