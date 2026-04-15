Matviyenko to Gafarova: Moscow has new opportunities for cooperation with Baku

The agreement reached by Russia and Azerbaijan on resolving the consequences of the AZAL aircraft crash opens up new opportunities for the development of relations between the states, Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said during a meeting with Azerbaijani National Assembly Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 152nd Interparliamentary Union Assembly in Istanbul.

"We have completed this stage. And it opens up new opportunities for further smooth development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations," Valentina Matviyenko said.

She stressed that Russian-Azerbaijani relations "have enormous potential for mutually beneficial cooperation and are developing in all areas."

"We are also satisfied with how our inter-parliamentary cooperation is developing," Valentina Matviyenko said.

The Federation Council speaker also stressed that the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan "are in contact."

In turn, Gafarova noted that the relations between Russia and Azerbaijan "have always been and will remain" among the most friendly. According to her, it is very encouraging that they are currently progressing.