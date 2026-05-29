All EAEU countries support Uzbekistan's interest in joining Union - Peskov

All member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) support Uzbekistan’s interest in unification and hope for closer integration, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Of course, we are interested in our closest partner countries joining and showing interest in this integration. Therefore, of course, all participating countries welcome Uzbekistan’s interest," Dmitry Peskov said.

This is a very positive interest for the EAEU, he noted.

"And we hope that Uzbekistan will not lose this interest and, on the contrary, will think about closer rapprochement with the EAEU," Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that the EAEU membership could bring additional dividends for Tashkent.