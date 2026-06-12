Mexico defeats South Africa in FIFA World Cup opening match

The national football team of Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The goals were scored by Julian Quinones on the 9th minute and Raul Jimenez on the 67th minute of the match.

The match was held at the Azteca Stadium and the reported attendance exceeded 80,820.

Match Referee Wilton Sampaio handed out three red cards during the game, and it happened for the first time ever at the world championship’s inaugural matches.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.