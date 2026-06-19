Middle Corridor becomes priority for Georgia's foreign policy

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili explained that Georgian President Irakli Kobakhidze's visits to Central Asia stem from Tbilisi's interest in strengthening its role in the Middle Corridor transregional freight transport route.

Commenting on Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's visits to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili emphasized that Tbilisi's relationship with Central Asian states has grown in importance due to this new foreign policy priority.

Bochorishvili explained that Georgia's current priority is the comprehensive development of the Middle Corridor, a transregional logistics route that transports goods from China through Central Asia, the South Caucasus and Türkiye to Europe.

Georgia's desire to strengthen its role as a transit country within the Middle Corridor motivates to deepen its interaction with Central Asian states.